The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has formally pressed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to return millions in cash and luxury watches allegedly seized—and partially missing—following the mistaken arrest of two South Korean nationals during a drug operation.

In a letter dated 2 October 2026, addressed to NBI Director Atty. Melvin A. Matibag, South Korean Second Secretary and Consul Kim Byunghak sought the immediate return of confiscated properties belonging to Korean nationals Shin Jaeho, 40, and Go Sangsoo, 48.

According to the diplomatic communication, Shin and Go were arrested by NBI operatives in connection with a reported drug-related incident.

After roughly five hours of investigation, authorities confirmed the two men were not the targets of the operation and released them without charges.

However, the embassy noted that operatives allegedly emptied a safe belonging to Go during the arrest, bagging and confiscating ₱1.5 million in cash, approximately KRW 8 million (around ₱330,000), and two luxury watches. Despite the men being cleared of wrongdoing, the items remain unreturned.

Additionally, the embassy reported that ₱100,000 in cash kept inside a wardrobe belonging to Shin went missing during the incident.

"In this regard, we would like to respectfully seek your kind assistance regarding the return of the confiscated and missing personal properties," Kim wrote, urging Matibag’s office to investigate the missing cash and resolve the matter "at the earliest possible time."

A copy of the letter was also furnished to the NBI Angeles Field Unit in Angeles City, Pampanga.

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The document began circulating widely on social media over the weekend, drawing renewed public scrutiny toward law enforcement operations involving foreign nationals in Pampanga—a major hub for South Korean expatriates, tourists, and business owners in Central Luzon.

Throughout 2026, Philippine authorities—including the NBI, Philippine National Police (PNP), and Bureau of Immigration (BI)—have intensified crackdowns in Angeles City and Metro Manila targeting foreign syndicates linked to illegal offshore gaming hubs, online scamming, and transnational fugitives. At the same time, extortion and "hulidap" (shakedown) allegations against rogue law enforcers targeting South Korean nationals have remained a sensitive diplomatic issue between Manila and Seoul.

The incident also lands amid a high-profile tenure for Matibag, a former Cabinet Secretary appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead the NBI earlier in 2026, who has publicly vowed strict internal accountability and zero tolerance for erring agents within the bureau.