Aurora Gaming PH gave fans a closer look at its journey to the MPL Philippines championship through the exclusive screening of its documentary, “AGAINST ALL ODDS,” at SM City San Lazaro on 14 November.

The documentary features the team's full championship campaign, particularly its dramatic playoff run that saw Aurora overcome several challenges on its way to the title.

From its previously calculated plays and disciplined approach during its M7 championship campaign, Aurora has since shown a more aggressive style of play.

Head coach Aniel Jiandani, better known as Master the Basics (MTB), explained that the team's change in approach largely depends on the individual playing styles of its members, particularly Kyle Shawn Reyes (Koyl) and Nathanael Estrologo (Nathzz).

"Nakadepende kasi sa play style ng mga players. Si Koyl and Nathz sobrang aggressive nila," MTB said.

Aurora's playoff campaign featured a crucial clutch victory against Omega in the first round, followed by a stunning win over Team Liquid Philippines. After falling to Team Falcons PH in the upper-bracket finals, the squad redeemed itself by winning the lower-bracket finals before eventually defeating Falcons, 4-2, in the grand finals to secure the MPL Philippines Season 18 title.

Aurora will carry its championship momentum to Istanbul, Türkiye, for the M8 World Championship, with its roster composed of Nathzz, Koyl, Kenneth Tadeo (Yue), Jan Dominic Del Mundo (Domeng), Dylan Catipon (Light), and substitute Justin Yecla (Yecs), alongside coaches Jiandani and Dexter Alaba (Dex Star).