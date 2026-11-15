Actor Jake Cuenca expressed his love and admiration for girlfriend Rabiya Mateo as he celebrated her birthday with a touching message on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jake shared his appreciation for the former Miss Universe Philippines, emphasizing how much he values the simple moments that make their relationship special.

“It’s always the little things that make life special. I hope I made your day just a little more special you, @rabiyamatteo,” he wrote.

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The actor also expressed how proud he is of Rabiya and the woman she continues to become.

“HBD, Rabiya. I’m so proud of the woman you are and all that you’re becoming. I hope this year brings you more reasons to smile, more moments of peace, and all the happiness your heart deserves,” Jake shared.

He ended his birthday greeting with a heartfelt declaration of love and unwavering support.

“I love you, and I’ll always be rooting for you.”

Touched by her boyfriend’s sweet gesture, Rabiya responded in the comments section with an equally affectionate message.

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“Thank you for always making me feel loved, supported, and special. I’m so lucky to have you. I love you always. ❤️”