SM City San Lazaro welcomed Aurora Gaming PH and its invited guests for the exclusive screening of the team's documentary, “AGAINST ALL ODDS,” on 14 November.

The event was held at Cinema 4 on the mall's third floor, bringing together fans, media representatives, and families for a special celebration of esports.

The screening featured Aurora Gaming's journey to becoming MPL Philippines Season 18 champions, giving guests a closer look at the team's championship campaign.

Also read ESPORTS Aurora Gaming PH revisits MPL title run in documentary Aurora Gaming PH gave fans a closer look at its journey to the MPL Philippines championship through the exclusive screening of its…

Through the documentary, attendees got to revisit the challenges, triumphs, and people behind Aurora's title-winning run.

Guests also received exclusive Aurora Gaming merchandise as part of the private event.