SM City San Lazaro hosts Aurora Gaming PH documentary screening
SM City San Lazaro welcomed Aurora Gaming PH and its invited guests for the exclusive screening of the team's documentary, “AGAINST ALL ODDS,” on 14 November.
The event was held at Cinema 4 on the mall's third floor, bringing together fans, media representatives, and families for a special celebration of esports.
The screening featured Aurora Gaming's journey to becoming MPL Philippines Season 18 champions, giving guests a closer look at the team's championship campaign.
Through the documentary, attendees got to revisit the challenges, triumphs, and people behind Aurora's title-winning run.
Guests also received exclusive Aurora Gaming merchandise as part of the private event.
By hosting the screening, SM City San Lazaro provided a venue for the team and its supporters to celebrate an important milestone in Philippine esports.