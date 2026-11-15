Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 host Bianca Gonzalez has shed light on the important measures taken by the reality show’s production team to help evicted housemates prepare for life outside the famous house.

Following the eviction of Calix and Ethan, Bianca addressed viewers on social media to explain that leaving the PBB house involves more than simply saying goodbye to fellow housemates and reuniting with loved ones.

According to the television host, evicted contestants undergo a carefully managed process to help them understand what happened in the outside world during their stay, including public reactions and feedback about their behavior inside the house.

“To all the new fans and viewers of PBB, we would like you to know that right after eviction, the process is that our team talks to the evictees first to tell them about everything that happened in the outside world while they were inside… the news that they have to know, the good and bad feedback and impressions of viewers,” Bianca explained.

She also revealed that professional psychological support is available to help former housemates process their emotions, particularly as they prepare to face public attention and return to their everyday lives.

“If needed, there is a psychologist to help them process their feelings,” she added.

Bianca emphasized that evicted housemates are not immediately given access to their mobile phones or social media accounts. Instead, they first undergo the necessary discussions and preparations before being cleared to reunite with their families.

“Once cleared, they can go home with their loved ones and only then will they have access to their phones,” she shared.

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The host further stressed that the production team takes responsibility for the welfare of the contestants throughout their participation in the reality show.

“So even before they see anything online, nandito ang PBB nakaalalay sa kanila at gumagabay. Before, during, and after their stay in the PBB house,” Bianca assured viewers.

Her explanation offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes efforts of the program, particularly in helping contestants navigate the emotional challenges that may come with sudden public attention, criticism, and life after eviction.

As Calix and Ethan begin a new chapter outside the PBB house, Bianca welcomed the two with a heartfelt message.

“Welcome back to the outside world, CALIX and ETHAN!!! ❤️✨”