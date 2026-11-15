Actor John Lloyd Cruz and his son Elias Modesto are winning hearts as they appear together in a new endorsement campaign for Biogesic, giving the public a glimpse of their close father-and-son relationship.

The special collaboration also drew a touching reaction from actress Ellen Adarna, who took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her former partner and the father of her son.

Beyond celebrating their appearance in the advertisement, Ellen praised John Lloyd for being a devoted, hands-on, and nurturing father to Elias throughout the years.

In her heartfelt message, the actress recalled how John Lloyd took care of their newborn son while she was recovering from childbirth, even insisting on handling diaper changes himself.

“To the co-parent @johnlloydcruz83 who wouldn’t even let me change a single diaper while I was recovering from childbirth, and who has always been so hands-on and present in Elias’ life. It makes me so happy to see that same caring and nurturing nature in our son. ❤️” Ellen wrote.

Her message highlighted not only John Lloyd’s dedication to fatherhood but also the qualities she now sees reflected in their growing son.

For Ellen, witnessing Elias develop the same compassion and thoughtfulness as his father is something worth celebrating.

The actress also showed her playful side by ending her post with a humorous remark.

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“Baka sabay-sabay na ninyo akong pagasabihan ng ‘Ingat!’ LOL!” she joked.

Although Ellen and John Lloyd have long gone their separate ways romantically, their shared commitment to raising Elias remains an important part of their relationship as co-parents.

Their son’s appearance alongside John Lloyd in the Biogesic campaign marks another memorable father-and-son moment, made even more meaningful by Ellen’s public acknowledgment of the actor’s dedication to their child.

More than an endorsement, the campaign has become a touching reminder of the lasting influence of a father’s love and the importance of positive co-parenting.