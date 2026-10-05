NAGA CITY – The driver of the oil tanker truck that overturned on the national highway in Libmanan, Camarines Sur last Saturday, 3 October, was finally found by police.
In a follow up report on Monday, 5 October, the Libmanan police said that the driver was found hours after leaving the site of the accident in Barangay Sibujo. Police also clarified that the truck was carrying oil, not liquefied petroleum gas as earlier reported.
Investigation revealed that the driver of the oil tanker truck lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curved portion of the highway at around 3:40 p.m. (not 2:45 p.m. as earlier recorded). The tanker was enroute to Ligao City in Albay province from Sariaya, Quezon.
The truck hit a fence and a house, causing damage to itself and the property. No one was hurt but the driver left the scene.
The Libmanan police did not disclose the driver’s reason for leaving the overturned vehicle pending completion of investigations.
Meanwhile, a temporary total road closure is in effect at Sitio Poktol in Barangay Sibujo as of Monday noontime while responders are conducting clearing and hazardous recovery operations to safely secure the vehicle.
Malacañang questioned what will happen to the evidence gathered by the House prosecution panel on the alleged bribery…
Singapore penalizes bad public behavior. Transport authorities in the island state announced last month that public bus…
Authorities arrested 244 foreign nationals, mostly Chinese, during simultaneous operations against suspected illegal…
The Senate impeachment court’s decision to deny former Senator Antonio Trillanes a subpoena was a consensus reached by…