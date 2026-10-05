Investigation revealed that the driver of the oil tanker truck lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curved portion of the highway at around 3:40 p.m. (not 2:45 p.m. as earlier recorded). The tanker was enroute to Ligao City in Albay province from Sariaya, Quezon.

The truck hit a fence and a house, causing damage to itself and the property. No one was hurt but the driver left the scene.

The Libmanan police did not disclose the driver’s reason for leaving the overturned vehicle pending completion of investigations.

Meanwhile, ​a temporary total road closure is in effect at Sitio Poktol in Barangay Sibujo as of Monday noontime while responders are conducting clearing and hazardous recovery operations to safely secure the vehicle.