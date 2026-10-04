NAGA CITY – Residents were evacuated late Saturday, 3 October, after a heavy-duty truck transporting a tank full of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) overturned at the side of the national highway in Libmanan town in Camarines Sur province.

In a post on his Facebook page, Mayor Edelson “Son” Marfil said the police and fire department of Libmanan assisted in closing a portion of the road on the boundary of Barangays Sibujo and Sigamot, Libmanan after the LPG tanker truck overturned at around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. But an evacuation was only announced at around 11 p.m. after the smell of gas was reported by motorists and nearby residents.

Marfil ordered the evacuation of residents as a precaution while the Libmanan police and fire marshals conducted their assessment and investigations. He also asked the public to avoid the area for now and to follow instructions from the responders and the barangay officials.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 4 October, personnel from the Philippine National Police and the Bureau of Fire Protection of Libmanan are still at the area monitoring the truck and its contents.

Details regarding the accident itself remain unclear as investigation continues.