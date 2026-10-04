BAGUIO CITY — A young eagle was rescued by a local family in Purok Bubon, Loakan Proper before being turned over to authorities for assessment and rehabilitation.

Ed Amoguis discovered the bird around 10 a.m. of October 3, 2026 in the garden of a rental property where his family resides. Recognizing the bird as a protected endemic species, the family reported the incident to Baguio 911, which advised them to contact Baguio City Police Station 4.

Personnel from the station arrived at the residence of William Guidangen to retrieve the bird and secure it for official handover to wildlife agencies. Mayor Benjamin Magalong commended the Amoguis family, emergency dispatchers, and police officers for their quick response.

Local officials reminded the public not to handle, keep, or care for wild animals independently. Residents who spot injured or stranded wildlife should report the sightings immediately to proper authorities for rescue and medical care.