Metrobank has partnered with The Travel Club to launch a trade-in sale from 15 to 18 October 2026.
The promotion allows customers to turn in old luggage or bags at select store locations in exchange for a 40 percent discount on select luggage brands. Participating branches include Festival Mall, Uptown Mall, Robinsons Ermita, and Robinsons Magnolia.
All collected items will be donated to Caritas Manila’s Segunda Mana program. The organization will refurbish, repurpose, or distribute the turned-in luggage to program beneficiaries.
Metrobank credit cardholders will have access to payment options, including zero percent interest installment plans of up to 12 months and deferred billing through Shop Now, Pay Later arrangements of up to 90 days.
Cardholders using a Metrobank World Mastercard, Metrobank Travel Signature Visa, or Metrobank Travel Platinum Visa can receive P1,000 cashback on single-receipt straight purchases with a minimum spend of P15,000 during the four-day event. Standard terms and conditions apply to the promotional offers.
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