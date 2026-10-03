Metrobank has partnered with The Travel Club to launch a trade-in sale from 15 to 18 October 2026.

The promotion allows customers to turn in old luggage or bags at select store locations in exchange for a 40 percent discount on select luggage brands. Participating branches include Festival Mall, Uptown Mall, Robinsons Ermita, and Robinsons Magnolia.

All collected items will be donated to Caritas Manila’s Segunda Mana program. The organization will refurbish, repurpose, or distribute the turned-in luggage to program beneficiaries.