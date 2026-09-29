BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Mountain Province Provincial Accounting Office and seven of its municipal accounting offices qualified for the national Outstanding Accounting Office awards from the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines (AGAP) for their operations during the 2025 fiscal year.

The annual evaluations, which rely on recommendations from the Commission on Audit (COA), assess local offices based on the accuracy, systematic format, and timeliness of their government financial statement submissions.

The Mountain Province Provincial Accounting Office entered its second Hall of Fame status for its fiscal year 2025 financial reporting. The distinction is reserved for government accounting divisions that maintain complete technical compliance and timely report processing across consecutive assessment cycles at the provincial government level.