BONTOC, Mountain Province — The Mountain Province Provincial Accounting Office and seven of its municipal accounting offices qualified for the national Outstanding Accounting Office awards from the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines (AGAP) for their operations during the 2025 fiscal year.
The annual evaluations, which rely on recommendations from the Commission on Audit (COA), assess local offices based on the accuracy, systematic format, and timeliness of their government financial statement submissions.
The Mountain Province Provincial Accounting Office entered its second Hall of Fame status for its fiscal year 2025 financial reporting. The distinction is reserved for government accounting divisions that maintain complete technical compliance and timely report processing across consecutive assessment cycles at the provincial government level.
At the local level, the municipal accounting offices of Bontoc and Paracelis also qualified for the AGAP Hall of Fame category. Both town offices secured the designation after completing a consecutive three-year streak of financial reporting metrics verified by state auditors from fiscal year 2023 through fiscal year 2025.
Five other municipal offices within Mountain Province achieved individual recognition under the Outstanding Accounting Office category for their fiscal year 2025 submissions. The recognized municipal LGUs are Barlig, Bauko, Natonin, Sabangan, and Sadanga, all of which met the regulatory criteria regarding localized accounting transactions.
The provincial and municipal awardees will receive their physical plaques at the upcoming national convention and seminar of AGAP from 20 to 23 October 2026.
The event, themed “Beyond Compliance: Transparency and Accountability in Public Spending Through Meaningful and Impactful Reforms,” is scheduled to take place at the SMX Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga.
Three decades after the Marcopper mining disaster devastated Marinduque’s waterways, the province is again pressing the…
Housing is probably the biggest issue affecting people the world over.
Malacañang on Monday called for a more thorough investigation into the questioned flood control projects in Taguig…
The defense on Monday backed the move by senator-judges to exclude a prosecution witness who testified on the firearms…