The arrest stemmed from the suspect’s alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a Chinese national on 31 July 2024 at the open parking area of a major shopping complex in Pasay City.

The suspect was brought to the PNP-AKG headquarters at Camp BGen Rafael T. Crame in Quezon City for proper disposition.

In a separate case, the PNP-AKG launched intelligence and investigative efforts after receiving information about the alleged abduction of a female Chinese national on 17 September 2026.

Continuous information gathering, case backtracking and validation, in coordination with partner agencies, led to the victim’s rescue in Makati City on 25 September and the arrest of a female suspect.

Further intelligence development and information sharing led to another operation in Parañaque City on 27 September, resulting in the rescue of two more victims and the arrest of two Filipino male suspects.

Complaints for kidnapping for ransom and serious illegal detention, among other applicable offenses, were subsequently filed before the Department of Justice through inquest proceedings.

“These accomplishments show the PNP’s resolve to protect victims and pursue those allegedly responsible for kidnapping through lawful police action. We will remain focused on bringing suspects before the proper authorities and ensuring that victims receive the protection they need,” Nartatez said.

“Hindi titigil ang PNP sa pagtugis sa mga sangkot sa kidnapping. Pangangalagaan natin ang mga biktima at ipatutupad ang batas laban sa mga mapatutunayang lumabag,” he added.

Nartatez said the operations reflect the PNP Focused Agenda, a transformation framework aimed at strengthening police services through decisive action, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, which supports sustained efforts against kidnapping and other serious crimes.