Initial examination found no apparent external wounds, but burn-like marks were observed on the eagle’s feet. Given its proximity to the electrical post and power line, authorities are considering electrocution as a possible cause of death.

The actual cause, however, remains subject to further examination and confirmation through necropsy.

The eagle was identified as a mature individual measuring about 76 inches in wingspan, with one wing measuring 36 inches, a 40.5-inch tail and an estimated weight of 5.25 kilograms. Its bill measured about 3.18 inches, or 8 centimeters.

Authorities said the eagle was last seen flying on 30 September between 10 and 11 a.m. It was discovered near the power line the following morning and immediately reported to barangay officials.

The field investigation also documented chickens, chicks and a leashed hound near the electrical post. The animals were noted as part of the site assessment because they could potentially serve as prey for the Philippine Eagle.

The bird was already emitting a foul odor when examined, suggesting it may have died some time before it was discovered.

Following the investigation, DENR X secured the eagle’s remains and transported them to the Bukidnon Provincial Zoo in Malaybalay City for safekeeping and proper handling.

The remains were turned over to the Philippine Eagle Foundation on 2 October for necropsy and further examination. Authorities expect the procedure to provide additional evidence that could determine the actual cause of death and support the ongoing investigation.

The Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is classified as critically endangered and is among the country’s most important wildlife species.

DENR X urged the public to immediately report sightings of Philippine Eagles and other wildlife, particularly injured, distressed or deceased animals, to the nearest DENR office or appropriate wildlife authorities.

Prompt reporting allows authorities and conservation partners to assess wildlife cases, ensure proper handling of remains and undertake appropriate conservation measures.