BAGUIO CITY — The management of Mount Pulag Protected Landscape has issued a public reminder directing all visitors, tour operators, and drone enthusiasts to strictly adhere to official guidelines regarding unmanned aerial vehicle operations within the park boundaries.

Park officials urged all drone operators to confine their flights exclusively to designated areas and to observe established safety regulations. The enforcement of these rules is intended to maintain overall visitor safety, reduce disturbances to local wildlife, and minimize human environmental impacts across the protected ecosystem.

To ensure compliance, the management advised members of the public to consult the official map detailing all approved flying zones prior to launching any drones inside the protected territory. The notice was posted on the official Mount Pulag Facebook page.