Four pupils were initially taken by Rescue 922 personnel to two hospitals in Cauayan City for medical attention. Two of the pupils later died.

Authorities were investigating whether a grounded electrical wire may have caused the incident, particularly because the area was wet when the pupils were electrocuted.

The Cauayan South Central School and the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office of Cauayan City expressed condolences to the families of the two learners and said they were coordinating with local government authorities and other concerned agencies in responding to the incident.

“The school and the Schools Division Office continue to work closely with the local government and other concerned agencies to provide the necessary response and assistance to those affected,” the DepEd Schools Division said in the statement.

The school also urged the public to refrain from speculation and sharing unverified information while the investigation was underway.

It appealed for the privacy of the pupils and their families, particularly against the circulation of names, photographs, videos and other identifying information.

The school said it would take further action as may be appropriate under DepEd policies and established procedures.