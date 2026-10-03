Two pupils were killed and two others were injured after they were electrocuted during a school fun run at the Cauayan South Central School here early Saturday, prompting an investigation into the incident.
The incident happened during the Bubble and Color Fun Run organized at the school on 3 October, according to local reports.
More than 1,000 people, including pupils, parents and barangay officials, reportedly joined the activity, which began at about 4 a.m. After the participants completed the run, they returned to the school grounds for a bubble party, where the electrical incident occurred.
Four pupils were initially taken by Rescue 922 personnel to two hospitals in Cauayan City for medical attention. Two of the pupils later died.
Authorities were investigating whether a grounded electrical wire may have caused the incident, particularly because the area was wet when the pupils were electrocuted.
The Cauayan South Central School and the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office of Cauayan City expressed condolences to the families of the two learners and said they were coordinating with local government authorities and other concerned agencies in responding to the incident.
“The school and the Schools Division Office continue to work closely with the local government and other concerned agencies to provide the necessary response and assistance to those affected,” the DepEd Schools Division said in the statement.
The school also urged the public to refrain from speculation and sharing unverified information while the investigation was underway.
It appealed for the privacy of the pupils and their families, particularly against the circulation of names, photographs, videos and other identifying information.
The school said it would take further action as may be appropriate under DepEd policies and established procedures.
P99-B budget amendments questionable
A director and filmmaker from Toronto, Canada has finally learned why he had a green spot on his left earlobe.
Cesar E.A. Virata, prime minister during the Ferdinand Marcos Sr. administration and one of the country’s…
A spokesperson for Senator Loren Legarda said the veteran senator may be talking with some colleagues to pave the way…