BAGUIO CITY — Police are investigating the possible connection of a brown cardboard sign recovered from the crime scene where a bank executive was found dead along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet.

The bank executive, who is from Baguio City, was found dead inside a parked vehicle along Kennon Road in Barangay Camp 3, Tuba, Benguet, on Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2026. Authorities discovered the victim in the front passenger seat with a fatal gunshot wound to the head, along with an unnumbered .22-caliber revolver at the scene.

According to his wife, he had left their home alone the previous evening, intending to travel to Manila to receive an award, but he failed to arrive or respond to calls from colleagues, prompting a missing person report. The police are reviewing CCTV footage near the area for possible leads.

The sign, bearing the message “Mistaken Identity Sorry Po,” was retrieved near the body of the 56-year-old bank department manager. The Benguet Police Provincial Office (PPO) stated that the forensic analysis aims to clarify the circumstances of the victim's death and identify any potential suspects.

Investigators have not ruled out foul play in the case. To ensure focus on the case, the Benguet PPO formed a Special Investigation Task Group.