The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is speeding up the processing of special permit applications for additional buses ahead of the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day next month.

In a statement on Saturday, the LTFRB said it had received 356 special permit applications covering 1,003 buses for routes in various parts of the country.

The figure is higher than last year’s Undas preparations, when the agency received 323 applications covering 847 buses, indicating expectations of increased passenger demand as Filipinos travel to and from their home provinces during the break.