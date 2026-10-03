The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is speeding up the processing of special permit applications for additional buses ahead of the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day next month.
In a statement on Saturday, the LTFRB said it had received 356 special permit applications covering 1,003 buses for routes in various parts of the country.
The figure is higher than last year’s Undas preparations, when the agency received 323 applications covering 847 buses, indicating expectations of increased passenger demand as Filipinos travel to and from their home provinces during the break.
“We are reviewing all the data that we have to determine the appropriate number of passenger buses that will be given special permits,” Acting Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said.
“The goal has always been to have a sufficient number of buses as a huge number of our fellow countrymen go to their home provinces to honor their departed loved ones,” he added.
Pua said special permit applications would undergo strict screening, including checks on the roadworthiness of passenger buses.
He said the requirement is intended to protect passengers as well as other road users.
The LTFRB also reminded bus companies and transport operators to ensure the mental and physical readiness of their drivers, warning that operators may be penalized for reckless driving committed by their drivers.
The agency has tasked personnel from its Regional Franchising and Regulatory Offices to monitor bus terminals and ensure operators comply with basic facility requirements for passengers.
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