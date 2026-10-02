Tourist spending reached an estimated ₱8.6 billion during the year, based on Philippine Statistics Authority data cited by tourism officials.

The DOT said the spending supported local businesses, transport services and hospitality establishments across the region.

Baguio City remained the main gateway for tourists, with many visitors using the city as a base before traveling to nearby destinations.

Among the most visited attractions were Mines View Park, the Benguet State University Strawberry Farm, Baguio Botanical Garden, Diplomat Hotel, Camp John Hay, SM Sky Ranch, Dragon Castle, the STOBOSA mural and Tam-awan Village.

DOT-Cordillera Regional Director Jovelyn Ganongan said indigenous culture, including traditional weaving, continued to strengthen tourism offerings and create livelihood opportunities for local communities.

She attributed sustained visitor interest to collaboration among local governments, government agencies, private stakeholders and media partners.