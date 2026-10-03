LUCENA CITY — A provincial-level most wanted person wanted in connection with a 2011 frustrated murder case in Lucena City was arrested in Tiwi, Albay on Friday afternoon, police reported.

The suspect was apprehended at around 3:50 p.m. on 2 October in Purok 3, Barangay Biyong, Tiwi, Albay following information received by Lucena City police regarding his whereabouts.

Police said personnel of the Lucena Component City Police Station, together with Tiwi police, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4A and the 2nd Quezon Provincial Mobile Force Company, conducted the operation.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant for frustrated murder under Criminal Case No. 2011-362, issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 56 in Lucena City on 27 April 2011.

The court set bail at P200,000.

Police said the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and was initially brought to the Tiwi Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

He is expected to be turned over to Lucena City authorities for further proceedings.