CAVITE — Eighteen suspects were arrested in a string of anti-drug and related police operations across Cavite, where authorities reported seizing nearly P68,000 worth of suspected shabu, marijuana and an unlicensed firearm.

Operations were conducted on 2 October in Tagaytay, Tanza, Bacoor, Trece Martires, Cavite City, Mendez, Dasmariñas and Indang.

The largest reported shabu seizure was in Barangay Sinbanali, Bacoor City, where two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust and approximately 4.1 grams of suspected shabu valued at P27,880 were recovered.

Police also arrested three suspects in Barangay Galicia 3, Mendez, where approximately 1.26 grams of suspected shabu valued at P8,568 were seized.

In Trece Martires City, a buy-bust in Barangay Cabuco yielded about 1.31 grams of suspected shabu worth P8,908.

A Dasmariñas operation in Barangay Paliparan 3 resulted in another arrest and the seizure of approximately 1.27 grams of suspected shabu with a reported standard drug price of P8,636.

Separate operations were also conducted in Tagaytay, Tanza and Cavite City.

Several anti-illegal gambling operations in Bacoor and Dasmariñas also led to the recovery of suspected shabu from arrested gambling suspects.

In Indang, police arrested two suspects during an operation targeting an allegedly illegal firearm. Authorities reported recovering a 9mm firearm without a serial number, a magazine, five rounds of ammunition and approximately 2.65 grams of suspected marijuana.

Police also seized a motorcycle and other items during the Indang operation.

Based on the seizure figures in the police report, Cavite operations excluding the marijuana seizure yielded approximately 9.95 grams of suspected shabu with a combined reported standard drug price of P67,660.

Appropriate complaints were being prepared against the arrested suspects while the seized drug evidence was set for forensic examination.