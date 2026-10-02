BAGUIO CITY — About 1,000 rank-and-file employees of Philex Mining Corp. in Padcal, Tuba, Benguet are preparing for a possible strike as a mandatory seven-day cooling-off period runs until 8 October.
The planned labor action follows months of stalled negotiations between management and the National Mines and Allied Workers Union Local 101 over wage adjustments and a new collective bargaining agreement.
The union filed a notice of strike with the National Conciliation and Mediation Board-Department of Labor and Employment Cordillera in late September after talks failed to produce an agreement.
Namawu Local 101 President Allan Sagun said the union’s proposed wage increase is intended to keep pace with inflation and higher living costs.
He said Philex management’s counterproposal remains below what workers believe is necessary, leaving negotiations at an impasse.
Support for a strike was strong in a recent strike vote referendum.
Of 863 members who participated, 757 voted in favor of a strike, 100 voted against it and six ballots were spoiled.
The result gives union leaders authority to launch a walkout if negotiations remain unresolved after the cooling-off period.
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