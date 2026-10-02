The victims were identified as Bryan Campoas Madrid, 18; Kenjie Igaan Mangayen, 19; Orviel Kiwingan Valdez, 22; Crisanto Igaan Gapacan Jr., 19; Hill Limong Padon, 25; Alvin Lazaro Daniel, 21; and Leonardo Bacuteng Pino, 62.

Six of the victims were from Banaao, Tadian, Mountain Province, while Pino was from Cagayan Valley.

Initial investigation showed that a witness was informed that several individuals inside the tunnel had allegedly been exposed to gas.

After confirming that victims were inside the portal, the witness sought help for a retrieval operation.

Responders recovered all seven victims at around 11 a.m. on 1 October. None showed signs of life.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.