ITOGON, Benguet — Seven miners were found dead after an alleged gas poisoning incident inside a mine tunnel in Sitio Dontog, Manganese, Barangay Dalicno, Ampucao, Itogon.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 11 p.m. on 30 September and was reported to authorities at about 12:30 p.m. the following day.
The victims were identified as Bryan Campoas Madrid, 18; Kenjie Igaan Mangayen, 19; Orviel Kiwingan Valdez, 22; Crisanto Igaan Gapacan Jr., 19; Hill Limong Padon, 25; Alvin Lazaro Daniel, 21; and Leonardo Bacuteng Pino, 62.
Six of the victims were from Banaao, Tadian, Mountain Province, while Pino was from Cagayan Valley.
Initial investigation showed that a witness was informed that several individuals inside the tunnel had allegedly been exposed to gas.
After confirming that victims were inside the portal, the witness sought help for a retrieval operation.
Responders recovered all seven victims at around 11 a.m. on 1 October. None showed signs of life.
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the incident.
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