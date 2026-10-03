TACLOBAN CITY— The National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) will pilot three assessment programs for seafarer competency following the documentary evaluation and inspection by the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said this will strengthen the institution’s capacity to support the competency development and professional advancement of Filipino seafarers.

Th assessment program covers three levels of responsibility including Management Level for Marine Deck Officers, Officer-In-Charge of a Navigational Watch (OIC-NW), and GMDSS Radio Operators.

“This is an important milestone for NMP, complementing its existing mandate as a government maritime training and research institution, now serving as an assessment center,” Del Rosario said.

“We will pilot these practical assessments this year to ensure our assessment services are ready, consistent, and responsive to the needs of Filipino seafarers,” he added.

The program will be available at the NMP Main Office and Training Complex in Tacloban City and will provide seafarers with an additional option for undertaking the required assessments, reducing travel time and expenses they would otherwise incur when travelling to other maritime centers for similar services.

The MARINA approval was issued on September 15, 2026 after an evaluation and inspection conducted from July 20 to 24, 2026. This will be NMP’s first implementation of assessment services since its accreditation as an Assessment Center was granted in 2025.

Del Rosario said the Practical Assessment Center forms part of NMP’s continuing efforts to strengthen maritime training and assessment services. Following the pilot test, NMP will review the results and undertake any necessary improvements in accordance with the conditions of MARINA’s approval.

NMP has yet to finalize the schedule for the pilot assessments as it continues to undertake the necessary arrangements and processes to ensure smooth and proper implementation in accordance with MARINA standards.