ILOILO CITY — Ten tribes and five judging areas have been confirmed for the Dinagyang Festival 2027, the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. (IFFI) announced during a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday.

The participating tribes are Binirayan Festival of Antique, which will join as a non-competing tribe; Tribu Bola-Bola of Iloilo National High School; Tribu Hugyaw of Iloilo River Plains Integrated School; Tribu Ilonganon of Jalandoni Memorial National High School; Tribu Paghidaet of La Paz National High School; Tribu Pan-ay of Fort San Pedro National High School; Tribu Salognon of Jaro National High School; Tribu Silak of Iloilo City National High School; Tribu Taga-Baryo of Barangay Bo. Obrero in Lapuz; and Tribu Villahanon of Ramon Avanceña National High School.

The five judging areas will be located at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand, Iloilo Provincial Capitol, Quezon-Ledesma streets, Mabini-De Leon streets, and Iznart Street.

IFFI said the additional judging areas are intended to accommodate the large number of spectators expected during the festival.

Dinagyang 2026 had only three judging areas, including the Iloilo Sports Complex in La Paz.

The 2027 festival lineup will therefore feature one more competing tribe compared with the 2026 edition, while the number of judging areas will increase to five. Photo: Ian Paul Cordero. Sample performance during the opening salvo of Dinagyang Festival 2026