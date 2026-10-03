BATANGAS — Four suspects were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Tanauan, Calaca and Calatagan on Friday, with police reporting the seizure of more than P15,000 worth of suspected shabu.

In Tanauan City, authorities apprehended a suspect in Barangay Darasa at around 3:10 p.m. after police said approximately 0.8 gram of suspected shabu was recovered during an Oplan Sita operation. The seized substance had a reported standard drug price of P5,440.

Calaca City police conducted two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Poblacion 4.

The first, at around 4:20 p.m., resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of approximately 0.15 gram of suspected shabu valued at P1,020.

Another suspect was arrested in the same barangay at around 8:30 p.m., with police reporting the seizure of about 0.22 gram of suspected shabu worth P1,496.

In Calatagan, police arrested a street-level individual during a 10:20 p.m. buy-bust in Barangay Balitoc and recovered two sachets containing approximately 1.06 grams of suspected shabu valued at P7,208.

Altogether, police reported recovering approximately 2.23 grams of suspected shabu with a combined standard drug price of P15,164.

The suspects were placed under police custody while charges were being prepared for filing before the appropriate prosecutors' offices.