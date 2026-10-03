ANGONO, Rizal — Police arrested a street-level drug suspect and seized more than P104,000 worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation here on Friday afternoon.
The operation was conducted at around 5:25 p.m. on 2 October along Don Justo Street in Barangay San Roque by members of the Angono Municipal Police Station’s drug enforcement team.
Police said the suspect was caught during a buy-bust operation coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency under control number 4-00-10022026-019.
Recovered from the suspect were three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 15.42 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P104,856.
Authorities also seized three P100 bills used as buy-bust money, a coin purse and a digital weighing scale.
The suspect was brought to the Angono Municipal Police Station custodial facility while documents were being prepared for referral of the case to the Rizal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Taytay.
The incident was included in the Police Regional Office 4A executive summary covering 6 a.m. of 2 October to 6 a.m. of 3 October 2026.
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