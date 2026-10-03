Police said the suspect was caught during a buy-bust operation coordinated with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency under control number 4-00-10022026-019.

Recovered from the suspect were three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 15.42 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P104,856.

Authorities also seized three P100 bills used as buy-bust money, a coin purse and a digital weighing scale.

The suspect was brought to the Angono Municipal Police Station custodial facility while documents were being prepared for referral of the case to the Rizal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office in Taytay.

The incident was included in the Police Regional Office 4A executive summary covering 6 a.m. of 2 October to 6 a.m. of 3 October 2026.