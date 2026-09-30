The proposal would also regulate relatives who simultaneously hold or seek elective positions, succeed one another in office, or exchange positions within the family. It includes provisions addressing successive candidacies and other arrangements involving relatives.

The initiative differs in scope from House Bill No. 8389, or the proposed Anti-Political Dynasty Act, which the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading in June. The House measure covers relatives within the second degree of consanguinity or affinity from simultaneously running for or holding office in the same locality.

Oso said the People’s Initiative must gather signatures from at least 10% of registered voters nationwide, with signatories representing at least 3% of registered voters in every legislative district, to meet the constitutional requirements. The movement has set a target of at least 7 million signatures.

The Church is encouraging the public to participate as co-petitioners through the movement’s online platform, while manual signature collection continues in churches and other institutions.

The coalition launched its online signature campaign on 30 September, with the platform allowing supporters to review and sign the proposed petition.

The “Dapat Isa Lang” Movement is a nationwide initiative seeking to advance an anti-political dynasty law through direct public participation and the People’s Initiative process.