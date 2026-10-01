ILOILO CITY — Tangke Saltwater Lagoon in the Gigantes Group of Islands in Carles, Iloilo, reopened to visitors on Thursday, 1 October, following a temporary closure for environmental recovery and visitor safety.

The reopening restores access to one of Carles’ popular tourist attractions, known for its limestone formations and clear seawater.

Authorities had temporarily closed the lagoon to allow the natural environment to recover and address visitor safety concerns.

With visitors now welcome again, tourists are urged to practice responsible tourism by observing environmental regulations, following instructions from authorized tourism personnel and tour guides, and helping preserve the lagoon’s natural features.

The reopening is expected to allow tourists to rediscover the attraction while reinforcing the need to protect its fragile coastal environment.