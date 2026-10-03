PADRE GARCIA, Batangas — A man was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen in Barangay Cawongan here on Friday night, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on 2 October at Sitio Niyugan while the victim was with a witness and was about to enter the latter’s apartment.

Initial investigation showed that one of the suspects suddenly appeared from behind, drew an unidentified-caliber handgun and fired several shots at the victim.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in different parts of the body and died from his injuries.

Police said two unidentified male suspects were involved in the attack.

The incident was reported to the Padre Garcia Municipal Police Station at around 8:55 p.m. on the same night.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the killing.