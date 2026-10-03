In San Pablo City, police arrested a street-level individual during a 4:11 p.m. buy-bust in Barangay Sto. Angel and seized three sachets containing approximately one gram of suspected shabu valued at P6,800.

Two more suspects were arrested at around 5:45 p.m. in Barangay San Jose, Biñan City, where police recovered six sachets containing about 3.36 grams of suspected shabu worth P22,848.

In San Pedro City, another suspect was arrested at 8:50 p.m. in Barangay Santo Niño. Authorities reported recovering approximately 2.41 grams of suspected shabu valued at P16,388.

Los Baños police conducted two operations. A suspect was arrested at around 11:50 p.m. in Barangay Tadlac with an estimated 0.35 gram of suspected shabu worth P2,380.

Another Los Baños operation at around 3 a.m. Saturday in Barangay Bayog led to an arrest and the seizure of about 0.23 gram of suspected shabu valued at P1,564.

Nagcarlan police also conducted two operations in Barangay Alibungbungan.

Two suspects were arrested at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday with approximately 1.65 grams of suspected shabu valued at P11,220, while another suspect was arrested at 2:44 a.m. with about 1.29 grams valued at P6,872.

Based on the amounts reported in the individual operations, police seized approximately 10.29 grams of suspected shabu with a combined standard drug price of P68,072.

The arrested suspects were placed under police custody while appropriate charges were being prepared for filing.