The suspect, a former student whom police classified as a high-value individual, allegedly targeted students as customers.

Parilla said authorities were concerned about the reported increase in liquid marijuana use, particularly among students, as distribution had also reached other areas of Panay.

He said transactions were arranged online using coded communications before the products were shipped to Western Visayas through logistics companies. Authorities are now examining the procedures these companies follow when accepting and delivering packages.

Police are also concerned that liquid marijuana can be consumed through vape devices, making it difficult for others to immediately recognize that the user is inhaling marijuana.

Aside from liquid marijuana, dried marijuana and kush, a hybrid variety of cannabis, are also circulating in Panay, Parilla said. Authorities have likewise monitored injectable substances reportedly costing more than P12,000.

Parilla said authorities had yet to confirm the presence of a laboratory producing liquid marijuana in Iloilo City, as the products identified so far were believed to have originated elsewhere.

Police are monitoring online transactions and other distribution methods, including “dead drops,” in which drugs are left at a designated location for customers to retrieve. Authorities are also looking into deliveries made through riders who may have no knowledge of the illegal contents of the packages.

Cyber patrolling continues to track suspected illegal drug activities online.

Parilla urged parents, teachers and other members of the community to closely monitor young people and students and immediately report information related to illegal drug use or sales to authorities.