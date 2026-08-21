Asia Rose Simpson continues to build momentum for the Philippines at Miss World 2026 after securing a place among the Top 60 finalists of the pageant’s Top Model competition.

The Miss World Philippines 2026 titleholder emerged among the successful delegates from the Asia and Oceania region, earning another opportunity to represent the country on one of the competition’s major stages.

Simpson joins 13 other qualifiers from her continental group: Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Laos, Sri Lanka, Japan, China, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Türkiye.

Her latest achievement comes as the Filipina beauty queen continues her campaign in Vietnam, where she is seeking to bring the Miss World crown back to the Philippines. The country’s first victory came through Megan Young in 2013.

The Top Model competition will reach its final stage on August 28, when the 60 qualifiers from Africa, the Americas and Caribbean, Asia and Oceania, and Europe return to the runway.