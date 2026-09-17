“Depende kasi ’yan sa sitwasyon eh,” she said.

She pointed out that there are cases in which parents simply do not support their child’s decision to marry. In such situations, Mama Lulu questioned whether inviting them would actually contribute anything positive to the celebration.

“Meron kasing mga magulang, ayaw lang nila ipakasal ’yung anak nila. Wala namang ibang rason. Eh bakit mo pa kukumbidahin?” she explained.

Mama Lulu added that the presence of openly disapproving parents could potentially create unnecessary tension during what is supposed to be a meaningful and solemn occasion for the couple.

“Magkakagulo lang sa simbahan o kung saan man nila gustong magpakasal. Guguluhin lang nila ’yung magiging solemn dapat na kasal para sa anak nila,” she said.

Her comments highlight how complicated parent-child relationships can become when marriage enters the picture. While weddings are traditionally seen as occasions that bring families together, Mama Lulu’s perspective suggests that family ties alone may not always determine who should be present.

Ultimately, her message centers on looking beyond tradition and understanding the individual circumstances behind a couple’s decision—especially when family conflict threatens to overshadow what should be a celebration of their commitment.