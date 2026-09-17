The lawmaker’s remarks came after NBI Director Melvin Matibag said that they had seen “red flags” in 47 out of 100 flood control projects in the former’s district–all of which were awarded to Genesis88 Construction Inc.

Matibag explained that the projects that were flagged were “ghost” and “substandard” while also noting that he had seen one project being funded five different times.

The NBI chief would also note that the said contractor was closely linked to the Duterte kin.

Rather than being alarmed about the finding, Duterte said that he welcomed Matibag’s findings but stressed that any hearing and investigation on the issue should be open to the public rather than being held behind closed doors.

The solon called on the NBI to present “evidence, documents, videos” on the allegedly anomalous projects as he said that he cared about his district, throwing shade at lawmakers that did not do the same.

Duterte, however, argued that investigations on flood control should be “serious” and that the same “standards” should be applied to all areas, particularly mentioning the district led by Matibag’s wife–Laguna 1st District Rep. Ann Matibag.

“The question is, Congresswoman Matibag, how are the allegations and evidence related to projects within your district? Are there also videos and documents?” he asked.

“Will subpoenas also be issued to the Discayas who are contractors for two projects? We have videos of projects in Ann Matibag’s district and the Discayas,” he added.

The lawmaker further reiterated his call for a fair investigation into ghost and substandard projects around the country,

“Again, thank you to the NBI! Finally, you can show the public the projects that you are investigating. And, hopefully, make it all public through a live video feed rather than just sharing stories to the public,” he stressed.

Matibag said that they would be issuing to 51 individuals linked to the project from Genesis88 Construction, Gemma Construction, Agong Construction, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Commission on Audit.

He would clarify, however, that the lawmaker was not part of the individuals it would issue summons towards.