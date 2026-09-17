For Rochelle, an incomplete lineup is nothing new. She explained that even during the group’s earlier years, circumstances sometimes prevented everyone from participating in the same project.

“Hindi naman po talaga lahat eh. Kahit sa simula nung Round 1 to 6, hindi naman po talaga nakukumpleto,” Rochelle said.

She recalled that Sugar Mercado and Jacque Estevez were among those who were unavailable during some of their earlier projects, while other members were able to participate at different times.

Now that many of them have families, businesses and individual careers, Rochelle said bringing everyone together has become even more challenging.

“Karamihan sa amin mommies na. May mga kanya-kanyang responsibilities na ginagawa. Yung iba, businesswoman. Kung hindi ka available, hindi ka available,” she explained.

Despite their long history together, Rochelle did not deny that personal differences can arise.

“Hindi ko naman talaga ikakaila, sa isang pamilya, sa mga magkakaibigan, nagkakaroon ’yan talaga ng hindi pagkakaunawaan,” she admitted.

What matters to her, however, is whether those involved are willing to resolve their differences and move forward.

“Naka-depende pa rin ’yan kung paano magiging maayos. Case-to-case basis, kung gustong maging maayos ng isa, magiging maayos talaga eh,” she said.

As one of the most recognizable faces and longtime leaders of SexBomb, Rochelle said she has consistently reminded the members that the group needs a common direction if they want to continue working together.

“Isa lang dapat ang goal natin. Kumbaga, sa isang boat, kailangan isa lang tayo ng sagwan,” she shared, stressing that conflicting intentions could make it difficult for the group to move forward.

Rochelle also revealed that she has directly asked the members what they still want for SexBomb at this stage of their lives and careers.

“Tinatanong ko sila, ano bang gusto niyo? Longevity o maraming pang work?” she recalled.

For Rochelle, the legacy they have built over decades is already something worth protecting. She also made it clear that she does not want disagreements to turn into public drama.

“Nakagawa na tayo ng legacy. Hindi na tayo mga bata para mag-away-away sa ganito, magpapa-interview dito, ganyan, gagawa pa tayo ng chismis,” she said.

And if a member no longer wants to continue, Rochelle said she would rather hear it openly than allow unresolved issues to affect the entire group.

“Kung ayaw mo na, we’re good. Just say it.”

Her remarks offered a glimpse into the realities behind the SexBomb Girls’ enduring bond—one shaped not only by their years of performing together, but also by the changes, responsibilities and occasional disagreements that come with growing older while carrying a shared legacy.