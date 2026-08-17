The moment offered a different glimpse of Simpson’s Miss World journey—away from the formal gowns, ceremonies and competitive events that have filled the candidates’ schedules since arriving in Vietnam.

Simpson was among the national ambassadors who visited Dragon Ocean Water Park in Đồ Sơn, Hải Phòng, where the contestants were given time to unwind and bond amid the demands of the international competition.

The water park, located within the sprawling Dragon Ocean International Tourist Area, features attractions such as water slides and a large wave pool. The destination is part of a bigger leisure complex that also includes an artificial beach, golf facilities and recreational spaces.

For Simpson, the outing adds another colorful chapter to her campaign for the Philippines. Since the start of the Miss World festivities, she has taken part in the pageant’s official ceremonies and activities while embracing opportunities to experience Vietnamese culture and connect with her fellow delegates.

The Filipina representative is hoping to bring the Miss World crown back to the Philippines and become the country’s second winner, following Megan Young’s historic victory in 2013.

As the competition moves forward, Simpson continues to carry the Philippine sash through every facet of the Miss World experience—from major pageant events to lighter moments that reveal the personality behind the crown.