Buckingham Palace has hit back at claims by the late Princess Diana's brother that King Charles III acted insensitively following her death in a car crash almost 30 years ago.

The palace issued an unusually strong statement after Charles Spencer claimed in his new memoir that the then-prince, Diana's former husband, said "rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough" days after she died in 1997.

"While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle," a palace spokesperson said late Wednesday.

"His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss."

"Swan Song: Diana, My Sister" is due to be published next week.