The DOJ is preparing the petition to extradite Quiboloy to the United States over charges including alleged sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling.

Dato said the petition is being prepared for filing in a local court following the US government’s formal extradition request, which the DOJ received in August.

“The petition for extradition is being prepared and finalized by the Department of Justice,” Dato said.

The petition will be filed once the DOJ is satisfied that the evidence and applicable law warrant the extradition.

“Rest assured that the Department of Justice will file the petition as soon as it is convinced that the evidence and the law warrant it,” Dato said.

He said the department immediately evaluated the US request upon receipt but noted that it involved voluminous records that still need to be reviewed.

“What I can confirm is that it is being evaluated and the finalization of the petition for extradition is being conducted,” Dato said.

He declined to give a specific timetable for when the petition would be completed and filed in court.

“As to a particular time when it will be done and filed, that is something that I cannot speculate on,” he said.

Quiboloy is facing several criminal cases in Philippine courts, including qualified human trafficking charges before the Pasig City Regional Trial Court and child and sexual abuse cases being tried by a Quezon City court.

He is also wanted by US authorities on charges including conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling.

Quiboloy has denied the allegations and maintained that the cases against him are politically and religiously motivated.