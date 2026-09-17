The proposed P27.9 billion budget for Congress was faced with no questions and no objections at the House of Representatives Thursday as part of the ongoing plenary deliberations on the proposed House General Appropriations Bill (HGAB) for 2027.

The said budget covers all parts of Congress including the Senate, House of Representatives, House, Commission on Appointments, and the House and Senate Electoral Tribunal.

House Committee on Accounts Chairperson and Davao de Oro Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora sponsored the bill early into Thursday’s plenary session.

“The proposed budget reflects our continuing commitment to strengthen the capacity of Congress as an institution so that we may effectively carry out our constitutional mandate of legislation, representation, and oversight,” Zamora said in her sponsorship speech.

“I earnestly appeal to this chamber for your full support, and approval of the proposed budget of the Congress of the Philippines for fiscal year 2027,” she added.

After delivering her speech, Pangasinan Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agbas said that there were no members of the minority that were going to be asking questions with respect to the proposed budget.

With the lack of interpolators, Philreca Partylist Rep. Presley de Jesus then moved to terminate the period of sponsorship and debate on the matter.

The motion was subsequently seconded by the majority, leading to House Deputy Speaker Rep. Yevgeny Vincente Emano stating that the deliberations on Congress’ officially concluding absent of any objections.

“The interpolation on the proposed budget of the House of Representatives hereby terminated,” Emano said.

Budget deliberations on the proposed budget of Congress lasted less than ten minutes, being held between 10:30 a.m. to 10:36 a.m.

The plenary session marked the third day that the HGAB was tackled in the lower chamber. It had set a deadline for submission of the proposed bill on 9 October.