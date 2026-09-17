The statement said the learner was immediately brought to the hospital following the incident to receive the necessary medical attention. School administrators headed by the school principal Angelina A. Cacharo, together with the President of the Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) Jun Sapanghari, immediately responded and continued to provide support to the learner and the family.

The school is also closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that the matter is properly addressed through the appropriate procedures.

Reminder to the School Community:

"We respectfully urge everyone to refrain from posting, commenting on, sharing, or spreading unverified information, photos, videos, or speculations about this incident. Let us be responsible and compassionate in our use of social media, as misinformation can cause further distress to those involved.” the statmet said.

Report said the incident happened about 6 pm after the student were dismissed from their classes.

The student was still alive when brought to the hospital but passed away about 10 in the evening

Please trust only the updates and announcements released through the official Valencia National High School Facebook page and other official school communication channels. Any information coming from unofficial sources should be treated with caution.

We also encourage all parents and guardians to keep a close watch over their children, especially during dismissal time. Incidents like this may be prevented through proper supervision, guidance, and open communication at home. Let us continue working together to ensure the safety, well-being, and protection of every learner the Statement said.

PERSEUS ECHEMINADA