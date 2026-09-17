Berdin received Best Ballad Recording for “What If I Miss You for the Rest of My Life,” which also earned her the Best Performance by a Solo Artist award.

But beyond taking home two major honors, it was Berdin’s empowering acceptance message that gave her victory an added meaning.

“So many people throughout my career have told me to behave more, be less loud,” Berdin shared.

Instead of allowing those expectations to silence her, the young artist used the experience to deliver an encouraging message to children who may feel different or misunderstood.

“And I’m here to say to all the little kids who think they’re weird, all the little girls… it’s okay to be loud and be louder because your voice matters, and women rock!” she declared.

Her statement reflected the confidence of an artist who has continued to carve out her own identity in the OPM scene—from her distinctive vocal style to the fearless personality she brings to her performances.

The two Awit Awards also mark another milestone in Berdin’s evolution as a singer-songwriter. “What If I Miss You for the Rest of My Life” showcased an emotional side of her artistry while demonstrating the vocal performance that earned recognition from the music industry.

On a night celebrating Filipino music, Berdin walked away not only with two trophies, but also with a message for the next generation: there is power in being heard, and no one should have to make themselves smaller simply to fit other people’s expectations.