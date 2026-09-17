“Of course. Eight months after, tapos sinara na rin namin ’yun ni Moira. Actually, we’re okay. We talk, we’re very, very civil. Siyempre, we’re not close but we’re very civil, very respectful with each other,” Jason shared.

For the singer-songwriter, their past is no longer something he wants to revisit with resentment. Instead, he said he genuinely hopes that both of them can continue building happy lives separately.

“And to be honest, like, we just want everyone to be happy. I want her to be happy, I want her to be good, and I think vice versa naman,” he added.

Jason was also asked about the music they once shared professionally. During their marriage, he was involved as a composer in some of Moira’s songs, making questions about the future use of those compositions inevitable.

With Moira preparing for her concert at the Mall of Asia Arena this October, Jason made it clear that he has no problem with his former wife performing songs he composed.

“Of course. No more royalties for us. Very okay. Walang bitterness, walang bad blood for us. We closed that chapter, and then we’re just hoping that all is happy,” he said.

His remarks suggest that whatever difficulties surrounded the end of their marriage, Jason would rather leave those issues in the past than allow them to affect their lives today.

For Jason, the chapter he once shared with Moira has already reached its conclusion—and what remains is mutual respect, acceptance, and the hope that both can find happiness on their own paths.