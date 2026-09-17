ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II on Thursday ordered a comprehensive damage assessment and immediate assistance for vendors displaced by the Pampang Public Market fire, which reached the fourth alarm before being contained early Thursday.
Lazatin also directed city offices and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to assess losses and structural safety, while coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for emergency relief and livelihood assistance.
“This fire destroyed not just stalls and goods — it took the livelihood our people depend on every day,” Lazatin said.
“But our work does not end when the fire is out. We must help them rise again,” he added.
Affected sections of the market will remain closed pending BFP clearance, while police have been deployed to secure the premises, Lazatin said.
According to the BFP Central Luzon, the fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday and quickly spread through the busy market. It was brought under control before dawn, with hundreds of stalls damaged and millions of pesos worth of merchandise lost.
The blaze was the second major fire at the same site in six years, reviving memories of the November 2020 fire that also gutted large portions of the market.
One resident whose family business was affected by both fires expressed frustration in a Facebook post, citing concerns over the reported response and equipment issues.
“It is not a flashback — it is a cycle. We watched what we built for years disappear in hours. Those affected deserve answers, accountability, and a full investigation,” the resident wrote.
Lazatin assured the public that transparency would be maintained as authorities determine the cause of the fire and review the response.
Affected vendors and families are now awaiting the findings and assistance for rebuilding.