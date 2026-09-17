ANGELES CITY — Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II on Thursday ordered a comprehensive damage assessment and immediate assistance for vendors displaced by the Pampang Public Market fire, which reached the fourth alarm before being contained early Thursday.

Lazatin also directed city offices and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to assess losses and structural safety, while coordinating with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for emergency relief and livelihood assistance.

“This fire destroyed not just stalls and goods — it took the livelihood our people depend on every day,” Lazatin said.