As a result, PAO’s Legal Research Service was directed to conduct an inquiry involving the concerned PAO-Meycauayan staff. The personnel were also issued notices to explain, giving them an opportunity to present their side.

In Facebook and TikTok posts, an individual identified as Inday Panadera Gelyn said she went to the district office to get something when her attention was called by a female PAO staff member wearing a green dress and holding a paper with a frowning face.

Gelyn said the staff member approached an elderly man and appeared to reprimand him for leaving several blanks on a form he had submitted.

The man reportedly explained that he left some portions blank because the hospital was closed. Gelyn said the PAO personnel responded in an apparently rude tone, saying, “The hospital was not closing, there was no hospital there,” before turning away and rolling her eyes.

Soriano said the concerned public attorneys were ordered to submit their individual explanations regarding the incident within 72 hours.

She assured the public that due process would be respected and that a fair and orderly hearing would be conducted.

If the personnel are found liable, appropriate administrative measures will be imposed in accordance with existing rules and regulations, she added.

Rueda-Acosta, meanwhile, said the agency does not condone any improper or unacceptable conduct by its lawyers and personnel toward clients.

“We continue to uphold the importance of orderly, respectful, humane, and professional delivery of services to the public, especially to those in need of free legal aid,” Rueda-Acosta said.

She said PAO would continue striving to maintain the public’s trust and ensure that every person seeking assistance at its offices is treated with dignity, respect and compassion.