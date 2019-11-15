Lions stay alive

San Beda relied on its solid endgame to escape with a 79-76 victory over Letran in Game 2 and forge a do-or-die match in the NCAA Season 95 men’s basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Putting their Game 1 loss behind, the Red Lions got a solid game from Calvin Oftana – who buried the go-ahead basket — and James Canlas, who came up with big plays in the waning seconds to seal the win.

Oftana completed a three-point play with 19.1 seconds remaining in the payoff period while Canlas drained charities in the end that kept the Lions’ bid for a fourth straight crown alive.

Game 3 is on Tuesday also at the Mall of Asia Arena.

#NCAAFinals #SanBeda #Letran #RedLions #Knights