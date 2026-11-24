The Philippines extends its 14-day visa-free entry privilege for Chinese nationals until 15 January 2028 to boost tourism and economic activity.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) has been named to TIME Magazine’s inaugural World’s Best Major Airports of 2027 list, securing the 47th position globally with a score of 74.46.

The ranking was compiled in partnership with data firm Statista, using passenger satisfaction surveys from the past three years alongside data from over 30 million flights between July 2025 and June 2026.

Singapore Changi Airport led the major airports category, followed by China's Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport.

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Meanwhile, New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the private consortium operating the airport since September 2024, welcomed the recognition as a positive indicator of its ongoing rehabilitation and operational reforms.

According to NNIC, the 47th spot will serve as a starting baseline to further improve NAIA's ranking in future editions of the list.

The company aims to increase the airport’s annual capacity to 62 million passengers and boost its capability to handle up to 48 aircraft movements per hour through long-term upgrades.