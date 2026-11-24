FORMER congressman Zaldy Co (left) and former House Speaker and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez (right).

The lawyers of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Tuesday questioned the mention and reference of a video of congressman Zaldy Co that formed part of the testimony of a prosecution’s witness during the bail hearing of the lawmaker’s plunder case.

Atty. Rashel Ann Pomoy, a counsel for Romualdez, sought to strike from the court’s record a Co’s video that was reportedly referred to in the judicial affidavit of Ombudsman Assistant Special Prosecutor II Atty. Joshua Tan.

Pomoy argued that the video could not be admitted as part of Tan’s direct testimony, pointing out that the video was not his own and was tantamount to hearsay evidence.

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The prosecution, however, asserted that the video was only mentioned due to its relevance to the complaint that was created from the Office of the Ombudsman’s fact-finding investigation as it led to the conduct of further inquiries.

It was further explained that the video was gathered from an open source investigation that was carried out for the case against Romualdez.

Hearing the positions of both parties, Associate Justice Ronald Moreno ultimately overruled the objection of the defense, particularly as prosecutors manifested that they had no intention of presenting the video of Co in court.

During Pomoy’s recross examination, the matter was once again tackled by the defense lawyer as she questioned whether Tan took steps to authenticate the video.

Tan, for his part, said that he had “no reason” to doubt the authenticity of the video and explained that any information that was gathered from Co’s remarks were merely used as leads for state investigators.

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“All open-sourced evidence can be considered in fact-finding as long as it is backed up by independent evidence,” he stated.

Purchase of Forbes party inquired anew

A separate matter that was again tackled in the proceedings was the alleged linked between Romualdez and Atty. Jose Raulito Paras, a major shareholder in Golden Pheasant Holdings Corporation.

It is worth recalling that Golden Pheasant was the company that purchased 30 Tamarind, a property that the bagmen of Co previously testified to conducting deliveries of cash-filled suitcases which were supposedly intended for the former House Speaker.

Tan said that the Ombudsman’s Special Panel of Investigators (SPI) looked into the capacity of Paras to acquire the property which was reportedly bought for an estimated amount of P1.5 billion.

The panel reportedly compared the purchase to the income tax returns of the businessman which was not more than P20 million, leading them to infer that Paras would not have been able to buy the property on his own.

Pomoy, however, questioned whether the SPI checked if Paras had gotten into any loans prior to the purchase. The witness answered in the negative.

On the Ombudsman’s radio program on Monday, 23 November, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said that the main theory of prosecutors was that Romualdez had funneled funds through Samchan Foreign Exchange Corporation in cash.

A witness from the Anti-Money Laundering Council testified in a previous bail hearing that they had found links between Samchan and Golden Pheasant.

The Romualdez-linked firm reportedly got 21 managers’ checks from the money exchange firm worth P1.5 billion which was used for the purchase of the building.

Tan stated that the Ombudsman was in the process of conducting a separate investigation into Golden Pheasant for a money laundering charge.

No documents linking Romualdez-Co

Earlier in the cross examination of the defense, Pomoy questioned the witness on whether the SPI had found any documentary evidence which linked their client to Co amid allegations that Romualdez had undue influence on the former congressman.

Tan would answer that there was “none” but maintained that their theory was supported by the evidence that was gathered by the panel.