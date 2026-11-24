The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday deported 139 Indonesian nationals aboard a chartered flight from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The deportees, who were previously under Philippine National Police (PNP) custody, were identified as fugitives by Indonesian authorities and subsequently classified as undesirable aliens under Philippine immigration laws for posing threats to national security and public interest.

On 19 November, the BI Board of Commissioners issued a Summary Deportation Order directing their immediate removal from the country.

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The order was implemented on 24 November through the coordinated efforts of BI, the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEG), and the Indonesian Embassy.