A 58-year-old fugitive listed across three tiers of the police most wanted roster was arrested by operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in Barangay East Rembo, Taguig City on Sarurday night, 28 November.

The accused, a resident of San Mateo, Rizal, ranked number 5 in the NCRPO regional level, number 2 in the Southern Police District, and number 1 in the Makati City Police Station. Flagged by the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management for a heinous crime, he was a high-priority operational target for law enforcement.

Following sustained intelligence operations and cross-validation, joint elements of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and the Regional Intelligence Division tracked down and apprehended the suspect.

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The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant issued on 21 February 2024 by a Makati City Regional Trial Court for six counts of statutory rape by sexual intercourse under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code, with no bail recommended.

“Sexual crimes against children demand the full force of the law. Let this be a warning to those who exploit their innocence: neither time nor concealment will place you beyond its reach. We will exhaust every lawful means to bring those wanted for such offenses before the courts," said NCRPO Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano.