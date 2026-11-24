President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed new leaders to the Commission on Audit (COA), Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) and three transportation agencies, Malacañang announced Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

Marcos administered the oaths of office to Douglas Michael Mallillin as COA chairman and Ma. Angela "Angel" Ignacio as MIC president and chief executive officer at the Study Room of Malacañang Palace.

Mallillin, a lawyer and certified public accountant, previously served as COA commissioner and director under the Office of the Chairperson. His appointment was confirmed by the Commission on Appointments on Monday.

He also held positions at the National Telecommunications Commission and Department of Justice and worked as a private legal practitioner.

As COA chairman, Mallillin will lead the constitutional body responsible for auditing government revenues, expenditures and the use of public funds.

Meanwhile, Ignacio will oversee MIC, which manages the Maharlika Investment Fund, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

Ignacio served as Department of Finance undersecretary beginning in February 2026. She previously held an undersecretary position at the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs from November 2024 to February 2026.

Malacañang also announced leadership changes at three agencies under the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

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Former Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Markus Lacanilao has been appointed administrator of the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Palace press officer Claire Castro said Lacanilao will oversee the regulation of approximately 24,000 registered vessels and a maritime sector handling 82 million passenger trips annually.

Replacing Lacanilao at the LTO is Noreen Bernadette San Luis, while Jorjette Aquino has been appointed general manager of the Philippine National Railways (PNR).